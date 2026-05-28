IPL 2026| Can't reveal that plans we’ve made for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Parthiv Patel

<p>Mullanpur: It wasn’t unsurprising the first question posed to Gujarat Titans’ assistant coach Parthiv Patel was about containing Rajasthan Royals’ batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. No bowler in the world has been spared this season by the 15-year-old, but Parthiv, who also commentates on the game when the IPL isn’t happening, said his team has got plans for the southpaw.</p>.<p>“I’m not a broadcaster now, so I can’t tell you what plans we’ve made for him,” said Parthiv at the pre-match press conference here at the Mullanpur Stadium on Thursday. “But I am very happy with the way he is batting. We will try to get him out very soon. Just like how all teams have planned for him, we’ve also seen his videos and made our plans. Hopefully, we will be able to execute our plan. What the plan is, you’ll find out.”</p>.IPL 2026 | RCB vs GT: Powerplay bowling crucial vs Gujarat, says Rajat Patidar.<p>Parthiv also reckoned that since they have a strong bowling attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Jason Holder and Rashid Khan. “We are quite confident about our bowling line-up. All of them are renowned bowlers in international cricket. That's been our strength also, picking up wickets early in the Powerplay. And that's something which we will try and do tomorrow as well.”</p>.<p>The Qualifier 2 between Gujarat and Rajasthan is a clash of contrasts. While Gujarat is extremely balanced, be it in bowling and batting, which helped them finish second in the points table, Rajasthan has relied heavily on X-factor players like Sooryavanshi and pacer Jofra Archer to scrape into the playoffs following an inconsistent campaign.</p>.IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns history upside down: Here are the records he broke.<p>Parthiv said he’s wary about how dangerous Rajasthan is but is confident of Gujarat punching the final ticket. “At the end of the day, the result that we are looking for is a win. Going into the final, as I said, every team has a different way of playing. And we've been quite consistent about the way we’ve gone about our business. As long as we're getting results, we don't have to think about whether we need an X-factor or consistency. It's about getting pieces together and getting your result.”</p>