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IPL 2026 | Can't reveal what plans we’ve made for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Parthiv Patel

Parthiv said he’s wary about how dangerous Rajasthan is but is confident of Gujarat punching the final ticket.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 19:00 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 19:00 IST
Sports NewsCricketGujarat TitansIPLRajasthan RoyalsParthiv PatelVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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