<p>As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League (IPL)</a> reaches its climax, player behaviour has come under the scanner.</p><p>Two recent incidents -- one involving Tim David of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the other where Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan -- caught the eyeballs as the subject of disrespectful behaviour once again came to focus. </p><p>David was issued two demerit points for a level 1 code of conduct breach during Match 54 of IPL 2026 against Mumbai Indians (MI) held in Raipur on May 10.</p>.IPL 2026 | RCB's Tim David cops fine, demerit points for 'obscene' gesture.<p>He was also fined 30 per cent of his applicable match fee for "using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting," as per an IPL statement said. </p><p>Later Ishan's 'whitsle podu' celebration in Match 63 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings also came under scrutiny though match officials did not take any action against the keeper-batter.</p><p>After his match-turning 70 off 47 balls, Kishan turned to the home crowd, made a whistle-blowing action, which did not go well with a section of fans, who accused him of mocking CSK supporters.</p><p>However, ex India and CSK player R Ashwin had a different take on the subject as he came out in defence of Kishan. </p><p>"I want to talk about the super reliable player of the day, Ishan Kishan. But I won't go too deep into it. A lot is being discussed on social media about the celebration he did after the match. Let it go, yaar (friend). These are all sportsmen, emotions are part of the game. Don't take it personally, enjoy it," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.</p><p>Ex India opener Virender Sehwag too did not find anything wrong though with Kishan's gesture. "I can understand where it comes from. I have been to Chepauk and the crowd whistles nonstop like it's their only job, anyone can get irritated by that. Ishan's celebration was completely fine.” said Sehwag during an IPL post-match analysis program.</p><p>The IPL Code of Conduct strictly bans obscene gestures and aggressive send-offs aimed at batters. </p><p>The 18th edition of the IPL has seen many untoward incidents.</p>.IPL 2026 | Riyan Parag fined 25 per cent of match fees for vaping inside dressing room, BCCI mulls strong action against Rajasthan Royals.<p>Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was fined 25 per cent of his match fee after being caught vaping on camera during the game against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur.</p><p>His Mumbai Indians counterpart Hardik Pandya was fined 10 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for abuse of cricket equipment after he forcefully knocked the bails of the wicket during a frustrating spell during their IPL tie against against Kolkata Knight Riders.</p>