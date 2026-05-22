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IPL 2026 | Casual celebrations turn disrespectful

Two recent incidents -- one involving Tim David of Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the other where Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan -- caught the eyeballs
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 09:05 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 09:05 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketIshan KishanIndian Premier LeagueIPL

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