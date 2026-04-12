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IPL 2026 | Challengers revel in a run-fest

RCB posted a challenging 240/4, 10 short of their highest this season and their fourth straight 200-plus total, courtesy a rare occurrence of RCB’s top-three scoring contrasting fifties.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 19:30 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 19:30 IST
Sports NewsCricketMumbai IndiansIPLRCB

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