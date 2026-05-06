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IPL 2026 | Chinnaswamy denied: Of political powerplay and a convenient excuse

The BCCI has pointed to disputes over ticket quotas for Karnataka legislators as the primary reason for shifting a playoff and the final to other venues.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 18:36 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 18:36 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLBCCIKSCAM Chinnaswamy Stadium

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