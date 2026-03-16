<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chinnaswamy-stadium">Chinnaswamy Stadium </a>in Bengaluru has been officially given the nod by Karnataka government to host the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League (IPL)</a> matches this season.</p><p>This follows a meeting that Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) officials had with the state home minister G Parameshwara, according to media reports. </p><p>Defending champions RCB will take on former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the inaugural match of the IPL 2026 on March 28.</p>.KSCA holds mock drill to get IPL-ready, awaits govt response.<p>It may be recalled that the KSCA officials had met the state government constituted Expert Committee, giving detailed presentation of the security enhancement works being carried out at the stadium.</p><p>A mock drill was carried last week out for about two and a half hours with over 50 people assisting in the inspection.</p>.IPL 2026 | It's official! RCB to play five home matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium.<p>The gates of the stadium have now been widened to accommodate the crowds and new gates have been added on Cubbon Road.</p><p>Cricket activities were put on hold at the stadium, following the stampede that killed 11 fans during RCB's victory parade following their maiden title win on June 4, 2025.</p><p>Since that tragic indecent, the venue has not hosted any major domestic matches including the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy or even the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.</p><p>RCB will play five of their home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The final of the T20 franchise-based league and one off the play-off matches will also be held at the KSCA-affiliated ground.</p>