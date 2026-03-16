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IPL 2026| Chinnaswamy Stadium officially cleared to host matches by Karnataka government

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in the inaugural match of the IPL 2026 on March 28.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 07:17 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 07:17 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreChinnaswamy Stadium

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