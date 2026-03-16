Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Chinnaswamy Stadium receives final clearance to host matches

The final approval comes after a meeting chaired by the State home minister G Parameshwara on Monday morning with the expert committee, KSCA, RCB and their event management firm DNA.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 15:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 March 2026, 15:38 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLChinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on :

Follow Us