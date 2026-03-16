<p>It is official! Putting an end to months of speculation following a deadly stampede during the team's maiden title victory celebrations in June last year, the Karnataka government gave a final approval for the Karnataka State Cricket Association to host Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.</p>.<p>The 19th edition of the Indian Premier League will get underway on March 28 when the defending champions kick off their title defence against Sunrisers Hyderabad here. </p>.<p>Confirming the development, KSCA secretary Santosh Menon said that the government-appointed expert committee was "completely satistifed" with the structural renovations at the venue after conducting a full-scale mock demonstration to assess the venue's match-day preparedness on March 13. </p>.<p>"We (KSCA) are happy to announce that we have received the final approval to host IPL matches at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium,” Menon told DH. </p>.Bengaluru stampede: New IPL season reopens old wounds for victims' families .<p>“We are extremely happy we could complete all the security upgradation we had committed to in Phase 1, much before the deadline (March 15) on March 13th. When they came for the inspection, they were completely satisfied with no room for any questions," he added.</p>.<p>The final approval comes after a meeting chaired by the State home minister G Parameshwara on Monday morning with the expert committee, KSCA, RCB and their event management firm DNA. </p>.<p>While the decks have been cleared, the expert committee and the police have also handed KSCA a few SOPs with regard to operational mechanisms and crowd management. </p>.<p>KSCA is also expected to conduct two to three mock demonstations before the first game. </p>.<p>“Keeping all those facts in mind, we have also decided to carry out two to three mock drills before the first game. Probably we will conduct it on the 26th or around that time.”</p>.<p>“During the drills, priority will be emergency services with regard to health and fire. We will also have one mock drill with the police and other volunteers, with regard to safe entry and safe exit.”</p>.<p>Menon also hoped that BMRCL, who will provide free metro rides to RCB ticket holders, will partner with KSCA when Chinnaswamy eventually hosts international games. </p>.<p>"The Metro also came on board. RCB was kind enough to announce free metro rides for all ticket holders. Metro has come up with a good tie-up with the RCB and eventually will partner with KSCA also when we have international matches. On the whole, it's been a great team effort," Menon said. </p>.<p>"To summarise it, everyone was very co-operative and supportive. The KSCA, RCB, DNA and government have been keen right from day one to ensure that matches are played in Chinnaswamy. And it has been a great team effort," he concluded. </p>.IPL 2026 | A look at full list of all 10 squads.<p>The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host five RCB league games and two play-off games, including the final. </p>.<p>RCB players are expected to start assembling here from March 17, with the training camp likely to begin from Wednesday. </p>