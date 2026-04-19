<p>Mullanpur: Priyansh Arya and Cooper Connolly slammed 93 and 87 respectively as Punjab Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs in an IPL match here on Sunday.</p><p>Arya and Connolly added 182 runs in just 13.2 overs for a massively entertaining second wicket stand for PBKS, as they tallied 254/7, this IPL season's highest total, going past RCB's 250 for three.</p><p>LSG managed to dismiss the duo and Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer in quick succession but the home team had already built a superb launching pad by then for Marcus Stoinis (29) to cash in.</p>.IPL 2026 | 'Impactful' Rizvi smashes unbeaten fifty as Delhi Capitals crush LSG by six wickets.<p>In reply, LSG could manage just 200 for 5 in 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant (43), opener Mitchell Marsh (40) and Aiden Markram (42) providing some resistance.</p><p>Brief scores:</p><p>Punjab Kings: 254/7 in 20 overs (Cooper Connolly 87, Priyansh Arya 93; Prince Yadav 2/25).</p><p>Lucknow Super Giants: 200 for 5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 43, Mitchell Marsh 40, Aiden Markram 42; Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/30).</p>