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IPL 2026 | Conolly, Priyansh guide Punjab Kings to 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants

LSG could manage just 200 for 5 in 20 overs with skipper Rishabh Pant (43), opener Mitchell Marsh (40) and Aiden Markram (42) providing some resistance.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 18:29 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 18:29 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLPunjab KingsLucknow Super Giants

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