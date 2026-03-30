<p>Cricket Australia (CA) clarified on the bowling unavailability of Cameron Green by saying that Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) management is 'fully aware' of the all-rounder's injury status after the team's captain Ajinkya Rahane created a flutter by stating that only the home board knew why he could not bowl in their Indian Premier League (IPL) opener against Mumbai Indians.</p><p>Rahane deflected queries on Green's absence as a bowler in Mumbai last night by saying, "Ask Cricket Australia," triggering a mild controversy on the player's current fitness status.</p><p>"Cameron has a lower back injury which is being managed but requires him to abstain from bowling for a short period," a CA spokesperson was quoted as saying by PTI news agency.</p>.IPL 2026 | Power-packed Mumbai Indians eye comeback as Rohit, Pandya chase redemption.<p>"Cameron is currently rebuilding his bowling loads in India with a view to return in around 10-12 days' time. KKR has been communicated with and is fully aware of this information."</p><p>Green did not bowl competitively for nearly 12 months -- from September 2024 to October 2025 -- after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his back and even after that period, his contributions with the ball have been minimal.</p><p>Green's last competitive outing with the ball came in the T20 World Cup against Oman on February 20 earlier this year at Pallekele, where he bowled just two overs.</p><p>KKR had gone all out at the IPL mini auction to secure the Australian for a whopping Rs 25.20 crore, making him the costliest overseas buy.</p><p>With Green also not being utilised with the bowl in their IPL opener against Mumbai Indians, KKR faced a severe pace-bowling crisis in their lung-opener despite defending a tall 220.</p><p>Rahane admitted that his side was struggling to find the right balance.</p><p>"Hopefully Green starts to bowl soon and the combination will be slightly different. It was really tough for the bowlers. Inexperienced attack, but these boys will learn.</p><p>"Strong batting lineup. So it's a learning curve. I thought MI batted well. Our bowlers will definitely learn," Rahane added.</p><p>MI cantered home by six wickets with five balls to spare.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>