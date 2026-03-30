Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Cricket Australia clarifies on Cameron Green's bowling unavailability after Rahane's 'ask CA' jibe

Rahane deflected queries on Green's absence as a bowler by saying, "Ask Cricket Australia," triggering a mild controversy on the player's current fitness status.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 05:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 March 2026, 05:58 IST
Sports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLCameron Green

Follow us on :

Follow Us