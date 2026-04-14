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IPL 2026 | CSK defeat KKR by 32 runs

Sanju Samson (48) and Dewald Brevis (41) made useful contributions as Chennai Super Kings crossed 190.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 18:36 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 18:36 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricket newsKKRCSKIPL

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