<p>Chennai: Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 32 runs to record their second consecutive victory in the Indian Premier League here on Tuesday.</p><p>After putting on 192/5 on board, CSK restricted KKR to 160/7, with Noor Ahmad returning excellent figures of 4-0-21-3.</p><p>Rovman Powell (31 not out) and Ramandeep Singh (35) fought well with valiant knocks but could not avert a defeat despite a 63-run stand.</p><p>Earlier, Sanju Samson (48) and Dewald Brevis (41) made useful contributions as Chennai Super Kings crossed 190. Ayush Mhatre hit six fours and two sixes to make 38 off 17 balls.</p>.IPL 2026 | Samson's hundred, Overton's miserly spell give CSK first win.<p>For KKR, Kartik Tyagi took 2/35 with the ball, while Sunil Narine returned figures of 4-0-21-1.</p><p>Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings 192/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 48, Dewald Brevis 41; Sunil Narine 1/21) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (Rovman Powell 31 not out, Ramandeep Singh 35; Noor Ahmad 3/21) by 32 runs.</p>