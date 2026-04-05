<p>Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and opted to bowl first in the marquee clash against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru </a>at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. </p><p>"We will bowl first. Obviously, high scoring ground. Looks like a good pitch, there's going to be some runs. We'll look to restrict them as much as possible," Gaikwad said. </p><p>Giving an update on their star player <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dhoni">MS Dhoni</a>, he said he will get better soon and will be in action in some time. </p><p>"MS is getting back slowly, sometimes it takes time, if he's ready to play, it'll be soon. The first game was disappointing, but our batting was much better in the second game. Everyone is feeling confident. Same team for us," he said. </p><p>RCB captain Rajat Patidar said he would also have chosen to bowl first but said it was a hard wicket so it was fine batting. </p><p>"We were looking to bowl first, but it looks like a hard pitch, so we're happy to bat. It's a fresh wicket. The boys played well in the last game and we're looking to continue here," Patidar said. </p><p>"The way everyone played in the last game was tremendous, everyone had clarity in their role and they vare high in confidence. We're going with the same side," he added. </p><p><strong>RCB playing 11:</strong> Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy</p><p><strong>Impact Sub options:</strong> Suyash Sharma,Jacob Bethell,Rasikh Salam Dar,Kanishk Chouhan,Venkatesh Iyer</p><p><strong>CSK playing 11:</strong> Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed</p><p><strong>Impact Sub options:</strong> Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh</p>