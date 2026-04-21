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IPL 2026 | CSK's Ayush Mhatre ruled out of remainder of tournament due to hamstring injury

Mhatre, who sustained the injury during CSK’s previous game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18, will require a rehabilitation period of six to 12 weeks.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 11:39 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 11:39 IST
Sports NewsCSKChennai Super KingsCricketIndian Premier League

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