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IPL 2026 | CSK’s biggest concern for the rest of the tournament will be their bowling: Gavaskar

CSK have lost their first two matches of the season, including a five-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings on Friday.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 06:54 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 06:54 IST
Sports NewsCSKCricketIPLSunil Gavaskar

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