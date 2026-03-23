<p>Bengaluru: Despite having some of the most famous names on their roster over the years, Rajasthan Royals remain one of the least glamorous teams in the Indian Premier League. </p><p>Though there is no clear logical explanation for this image, they rather seem to thrive staying under the radar. While a second title has eluded the Jaipur franchise for the last 17 years, they have always remained credible contenders thanks to their adeptness in assembling genuine match-winners along with a capable support cast.</p>.<p>The upcoming season heralds a new era for the Royals following one of the most surprising and talked-about trade-offs. Sanju Samson was exchanged for senior spinning all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, whose IPL journey began with the Royals and who have now entrusted Riyan Parag with the captaincy. Parag, according to Head Coach Kumar Sangakkara was chosen for the job after a "very strict interview process." </p>.<p>A gun batter on his day with a knack for breaking partnerships through his assortment of part-time off-break and leg-break deliveries, Parag’s leadership skills will be tested in a high-pressure league. While he isn’t new to the IPL cauldron, the burden of expectations can weigh heavily even on seasoned players.</p>.<p>However, preparations for the season haven’t been smooth. Just weeks before their opener, Rajasthan suffered a major setback with England all-rounder Sam Curran being ruled out due to injury. Losing a player of Curran's calibre, especially the one who offers balance with both bat and ball, is far from ideal. It disrupts team combinations and forces management to rethink their plans at a crucial stage. He has since been replaced by Sri Lanka's Dasun Shanaka, who cancelled his contract with the Pakistan Premier League. </p>.<p>That said, the Royals still have enough firepower to stay competitive. Their batting unit, in particular, looks capable of compensating for the loss. Yashasvi Jaiswal remains the fulcrum at the top, bringing aggression and maturity in equal measure. Alongside him, the young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi adds an element of intrigue -- his inclusion reflects the franchise’s philosophy of nurturing emerging talent.</p>.<p>The middle-order will need to step up as well, and this is where Parag’s role becomes even more crucial as a batter who can control the tempo of an innings and guide less experienced players around him.</p>.<p>Jofra Archer’s return provides a significant boost to their attack, offering genuine pace and wicket-taking ability. If he stays fit through the tournament, he could be the difference-maker in close contests. His presence alone adds an edge to the attack that not many teams can match.</p>.<p>Jadeja’s inclusion further strengthens the bowling unit. His experience and control, combined with Ravi Bishnoi’s attacking leg-spin, give Rajasthan a well-rounded spin department. On slower surfaces, especially at home, this duo could play a decisive role in dictating terms and putting opposition batters under pressure.</p>.<p>Of course, there are still concerns. The relative lack of experienced Indian batters in the lineup has raised eyebrows, and it remains to be seen how the team adapts if early results don’t go their way. Much will depend on how quickly the new combinations settle and whether younger players can handle the demands of the tournament.</p>.<p>Ultimately, Rajasthan Royals once again find themselves in a familiar position -- capable, yet not the centre of attention. If Parag grows into his leadership role and key players stay fit, they have the tools to surprise any side in the league.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>The squad</strong></span>: Riyan Parag (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja, Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Ravi Bishnoi, Ravi Singh, Sushant Mishra, Vignesh Puthur, Yash Raj Punja, Aman Rao, Brijesh Sharma, Kuldeep Sen, Adam Milne.</p>