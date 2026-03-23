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IPL 2026 | Dawn of a new era for Rajasthan Royals

Under new captain Parag, Jaipur franchise looks to end title drought
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 19:28 IST
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Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Riyan Parag 
Riyan Parag 
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Jofra Archer 
Jofra Archer 
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Published 23 March 2026, 19:28 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan Royals

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