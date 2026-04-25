IPL 2026 | DC bowler Lungi Ngidi leaves in ambulance after head injury during match

<p>South African Lungi Ngidi was rushed out of the stadium in an ambulance after the fast bowler hit his head while attempting a catch in Saturday's Indian Premier League game between <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/delhi-capitals-kl-rahul-becomes-1st-indian-batter-to-score-150-runs-in-ipl-3980781">Delhi Capitals</a> and Punjab Kings.</p><p>The Delhi bowler was back-pedalling but misjudged the catch, falling backwards and hitting his head on the turf.</p>.IPL 2026 | CSK's Ayush Mhatre ruled out of remainder of tournament due to hamstring injury.<p>The match was stopped for 15 minutes as an ambulance was called to take the 30-year-old off the ground.</p><p>Sri Lankan Dushmantha Chameera came on as a concussion substitute before the match resumed.</p>