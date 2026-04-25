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IPL 2026 | DC bowler Lungi Ngidi stable after sustaining head injury, to leave hospital soon

The ‌Delhi bowler was back-pedalling but ‌misjudged the catch, ⁠falling backwards and hitting his head ‌on the ‌turf.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 15:32 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 13:47 IST
sportsCricketIPLDelhi CapitalsInjury

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