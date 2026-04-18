<p>Delhi Capitals entered the top-four with a six-wicket win in a thrilling encounter against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru </a>at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru%20">Bengaluru</a> on Saturday. </p><p>The win, with a ball to spare, was bolstered by the bowlers, who did not disappoint captain Axar Patel after opting to field. Even as RCB got off to a steady start, it was Lungi Ngidi who got the first breakthrough in the form of Virat Kohli. </p><p>Phil Salt played well for his second half-century of the season but was dismissed for 63 runs off 38 balls, including four fours and three sixes. </p>.IPL 2026 | History at Chinnaswamy Stadium: RCB become first team to play 100 IPL matches at home .<p>However, DC managed to choke RCB for runs with the experienced spin dup of Patel and Kuldeep Yadav picking up 4/50 among themselves in seven overs. The two left-arm tweakers got two wickets each as none of the middle order batters could make a big score. </p><p>In a display of breathtaking death-over bowling, T Natarajan, Lungi Ngidi and Mukesh Kumar gave away just 29 runs in the final five overs as RCB lower order struggled to find boundaries. </p><p>The exceptional bowling resulted in the hosts being restricted to 175/8 in 20 overs. Chasing the target, DC got off to a horrible start as Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled one of his best spells in the powerplay donning the red and picked up three quick wickets. </p><p>However, KL Rahul, batting on his home ground on his birthday, counter-punched to register a half-century , before being dismissed for 57 runs. The knock included six fours and two sixes. </p><p>Tristan Stubbs then formed an able alliance with Patel to get DC closer to the target. However, an injury to Patel meant that he had to walk off the field. The DC skipper was on 26 off 19 balls at the moment. </p><p>RCB bowlers applied pressure in the form of Josh Hazelwood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar but the lack of wickets meant DC needed 15 runs in the last over with six wickets to spare. </p><p>Romario Shephard, bowling the first over of the match, bowled two good balls before conceding two sixes as Miller kept his calm to take his team home. Stubbs remained not out of 60 off 47 balls, including four fours and a six. </p>