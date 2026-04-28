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IPL 2026 | DC vs RCB Highlights: Delhi Capitals blown away Royal Challengers pacers

RCB pacers unearthed a powerplay spell so vicious that it virtually ended the contest within the first three overs.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 05:35 IST
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Demolition act

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Dubious distinction

Modest score

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Dominant night

Records galore

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Published 28 April 2026, 05:35 IST
sportsSports NewsCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreJosh HazlewoodDelhi CapitalsDCBhuvaneswar Kumar

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