<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/royal-challengers-bangalore">Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)</a> rode a storm of sheer pace fury to annihilate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-capitals">Delhi Capitals (DC)</a> by nine wickets in their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026</a> clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday (April 28). All Delhi could manage was 75 in 16.3 overs, a target which RCB chased away in no time. Here are some of the highlights of match that literally ended as a contest within the first three overs.</p>.<p>The RCB bowlers reduced Delhi to survival mode inside the first three overs, their relentless accuracy and movement turning the contest one-sided almost instantly. Josh Hazlewood (4/12) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/5) turned the powerplay into a demolition act, ripping through DC batters with two ruthless three-over bursts that left the hosts gasping at 13 for six.</p>.<p>In the blink of an eye, the Capitals were reduced to an unthinkable 7 for 5 in just three overs and soon 9 for 6, a collapse so surreal it felt scripted for drama rather than sport. When DC were reduced to 7/5, it was the second-lowest score at the fall of the fifth wicket in IPL history. </p>.<p>All Delhi could manage was 75 in 16.3 overs but eventually deflected the ignominy of posting lowest IPL score. RCB had managed 49 in 2017 against Kolkata Knight Riders. From the dizzying high of piling up 264 in a batting spectacle that still somehow ended in defeat against Punjab Kings, the fall for Delhi was dramatic.<br></p>.<p>Chasing a modest target, RCB openers Virat Kohli (23 ) and Jacob Bethell (20) ensured a smooth start. There were no hiccups except that Bethell was done in by an exceptional catch by T Natarajan off Kyle Jamieson. Devdutt Padikkal scored a fluent 34 as some solid RCB batting took the game away from Delhi in no time. Kohli's trademark composure combined with Padikkal's free-flowing strokeplay made the chase a mere formality as the duo raced past the finish line with ease in 6.3 overs, capping off a dominant night for the visitors.</p>.<p>The result was season's lowest score and RCB cantered to a nine-wicket win. Only Abhishek Porel (30), David Miller (19) and Kyle Jamieson (12) reached the double-digit scores for the home side. RCB's Suyash Sharma 's figures of 4-1-7-1 is one of the most economical four-over spell in IPL history.<br></p>