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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals beat KKR by 40 runs in last game

DC finished their campaign in sixth place with 14 points while KKR ended seventh with 13 points.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 18:40 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 18:40 IST
Sports NewsKKRCricketIPLDelhi Capitals

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