IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals beat KKR by 40 runs in last game

<p>Kolkata: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-capitals">Delhi Capitals</a> beat <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata-knight-riders">Kolkata Knight Riders</a> by 40 runs in their final <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League</a> game this season on Sunday.</p>.<p>Sent in, Delhi Capitals scored 203 for five after senior batter KL Rahul top-scored for DC with a 30-ball 60, while skipper Axar Patel chipped in with a 39 off 25 balls.</p>.<p>Saurabh Dubey (2/28 in 4 overs) was the most successful bowler for KKR.</p>.IPL 2026 | Delhi snap losing streak with seven-wicket win against Rajasthan.<p>In reply, KKR were all out for 163 in 18.4 overs. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane was the top-scorer for the home team with 63 off 39 balls, while Rovman Powell made 29 in 21 balls.</p>.<p>Impact substitute, Kuldeep Yadav returned fine figures of 3/29 in four overs for the Capitals.</p>.<p>DC finished their campaign in sixth place with 14 points while KKR ended seventh with 13 points.</p>.<p><strong>Brief scores: </strong></p><p><strong>Delhi Capitals:</strong> 203/5 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 60, Axar Patel 39).</p>.<p><strong>Kolkata Knight Riders:</strong> 163 all out in 18.4 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 63; Kuldeep Yadav 3/29).</p>