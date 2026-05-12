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IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals beat PBKS by three wickets, keep playoff hopes alive

Sent in to bat, Priyansh Arya (56 off 33) and Prabhsimran Singh (18) shared 78 runs off 41 balls for the opening wicket for PBKS.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 19:09 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 19:09 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLDelhi CapitalsPunjab Kings

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