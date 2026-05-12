<p>Dharamsala: Half-centuries from skipper Axar Patel and David Miller powered Delhi Capitals to a thrilling three-wicket win over Punjab Kings and kept their slim playoff hopes alive in the Indian Premier League here on Monday.</p>.<p>Sent in to bat, Priyansh Arya (56 off 33) and Prabhsimran Singh (18) shared 78 runs off 41 balls for the opening wicket for PBKS.</p>.<p>After their departure, Shreyas Iyer (59 not out off 36 balls) and Cooper Connolly (38 off 27) took responsibility to carry the innings forward as PBKS posted 210 for five.</p>.<p>In reply, DC slipped to 74 for four but Axar (56) and Miller (51) resurrected the chase, while Ashutosh Sharma and Madhav Tiwari completed the task, scoring 216 for seven in 19 overs.</p>.<p>Mitchell Starc (2/57) and Madhav (2/40) picked up two wickets each for DC.</p>.<p>For PBKS, Arshdeep Singh (2/21), Ben Dwarshuis (1/51) and Marcus Stoinis (1/44) were among the wicket-takers.</p>.<p>Brief Scores: Punjab Kings: 210 for 5 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 59 not out, Priyansh Arya 56; Madhav Tiawai 2/40).</p>.<p>Delhi Capitals: 219 for 7 in 19 overs (Axar Patel 56, David Miller 51; Arshdeep Singh 2/21) </p>