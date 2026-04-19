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IPL 2026 | Delhi halt Bengaluru's home run

First to perish was Padikkal in the 10th over, his attempted lofted shot off Axar Patel (2/18) landing in the hands of David Miller in the deep.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 20:03 IST
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a given a sniff for RCB with a brilliant opening spell but DC held their nerve to eke out a win. DH Photo/ Kishor Kumar Bolar 
Bhuvneshwar Kumar had a given a sniff for RCB with a brilliant opening spell but DC held their nerve to eke out a win. DH Photo/ Kishor Kumar Bolar 
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Published 18 April 2026, 20:03 IST
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