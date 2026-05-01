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IPL 2026 | Delhi snap losing streak with seven-wicket win against Rajasthan

The opening duo of KL Rahul (75 off 40 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (62; 33 balls) set up their tall 226-run chase with a 110-run stand.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 18:56 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 18:56 IST
Sports NewsIPLDelhi Capitals

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