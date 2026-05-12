IPL 2026 | 'Detached' Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's pursuit of excellence

<p>Bengaluru: Chants reverberated inside the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium when <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/rcb-krunal-pandya-defies-pain-to-carve-out-a-special-3998997">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a>’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar had Mumbai Indians dancing to his tunes. </p>.<p>Raipur, hosting its first IPL game in a decade, was treated to a glimpse of the past, present, and maybe the short-term future of the master craftsman. </p>.<p>At 36, when most fast bowlers are contemplating retirement, the Uttar Pradesh quick appears to be operating on a completely different level, racking up 21 wickets this season, the highest since his Purple Cap-winning 2017 edition. </p>.<p>He also has six three-wicket hauls in 11 games, equalling the joint-most three-fors in IPL history in a single edition. </p>.<p>In an era where bowlers are being treated like mere bowling machines, he has given away runs at just 7.47. So what’s the secret? </p>.<p>“The ball is coming out nicely. But that was the case last year and before that,” Bhuvneshwar said during a select RCB media interaction at the team hotel. “When you take wickets, everything looks good. But I am not doing anything different. Wickets, however, give you confidence. When you are confident, there are chances that you will execute things better.”</p>.<p>While comebacks are not generally fashionable in Indian cricket after a certain age, Bhuvneshwar’s recent numbers suggest there is a case to be made. And former team-mate R Ashwin also suggested that he should be back in India’s T20 scheme of things. </p>.IPL 2026: Last-ball drama against RCB seals Mumbai Indians' early exit.<p>“Make Ash the selector,” Bhuvneshwar responded with a smile. </p>.<p>However, on a more serious note, he assures you that he is at complete peace with it. </p>.<p>“I was at peace with it the day I was dropped from the team. It was also easy for me to detach as an all-format cricketer because I was there for 10 years. I have seen everything.”</p>.<p>Clearly, Bhuvneshwar’s longevity also stands out in his career. He is the only pacer to play 201 IPL games, with the next best being Dwayne Bravo (161) and Jasprit Bumrah (156). </p>.<p>While he has had injuries, there has not been an extended layoff, a testament to his innate competitiveness, hard work and dedication to the craft.</p>.<p>“At 36, it is tough on the body. Recovery takes longer. However, after India (international cricket), I have had enough time to train harder. But it takes a lot (to not get injured). It is what they (players) do in the off-season. But, of course, there is no guarantee that you will not get injured. During the season, it is more of a physios’ responsibility. The same thing is happening with me, because I have a few niggles. But it is being managed very well.”</p>.<p>As age, inevitably catches up, Bhuvneshwar now picks and chooses his calendar wisely. “There is enough cricket for me throughout the year to keep training and stay fresh. I just play IPL, UPT20 League and Syed Mushtaq Ali.”</p>.<p>In the T20 era, increasingly shaped by turbocharged batting, Bhuvneshwar said that it is a very fine line to comment if bowlers are complicating things or just not doing enough to keep getting better. </p>.<p>“It’s a very fine line to say that bowlers are making it complicated or they are not trying enough. Everything depends on the situation or the batsmen. It’s not just one factor where we try to be traditional or old-fashioned. But, yes, it’s a very fine line to say that we are overcomplicating it or we are just being traditional.”</p>