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IPL 2026 | 'Detached' Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's pursuit of excellence

At 36, when most fast bowlers are contemplating retirement, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar appears to be operating on a completely different level
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 18:14 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 18:14 IST
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