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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026: Dhruv Jurel says Rajasthan Royals teammate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi doesn't care about the bowler

Cummins tried to curtail his free flowing bat swing by bowling full into the leg-stump but Sooryavanshi made instant adjustments to dispatch the ball over the Australian's head.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 05:38 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 05:38 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan Royalsdhruv jurelvaibhav sooryanshi

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