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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
RCB's top-two IPL 2026 finish could be jeopardised by a dominant SRH win in their final league match.
Key points
• RCB's current standing
RCB lead the IPL 2026 table with nine wins in 13 matches, tied on 18 points with Gujarat Titans but with a superior NRR of 1.067.
• SRH's qualification path
SRH can leapfrog RCB into the top two if they achieve specific chase or defend targets within strict over or run margins.
• Playoff format impact
A top-two finish grants RCB a direct route to the final via Qualifier 1, while lower-ranked teams face a longer path through the Eliminator.
• RCB's vulnerability
Only a heavy SRH victory could dislodge RCB from the top two, with NRR acting as the tiebreaker if points remain level.
Key statistics
9
RCB's wins in the league stage
18
Points tally for RCB and Gujarat Titans
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 22 May 2026, 13:07 IST