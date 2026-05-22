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IPL 2026 | Explained: How can RCB be knocked out of top-two by SRH?

A massive win for SRH will propel them into the top-two, ahead of RCB.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 13:07 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

IPL 2026 | Explained: How can RCB be knocked out of top-two by SRH?

In one line
RCB's top-two IPL 2026 finish could be jeopardised by a dominant SRH win in their final league match.
Key points
RCB's current standing
RCB lead the IPL 2026 table with nine wins in 13 matches, tied on 18 points with Gujarat Titans but with a superior NRR of 1.067.
SRH's qualification path
SRH can leapfrog RCB into the top two if they achieve specific chase or defend targets within strict over or run margins.
Playoff format impact
A top-two finish grants RCB a direct route to the final via Qualifier 1, while lower-ranked teams face a longer path through the Eliminator.
RCB's vulnerability
Only a heavy SRH victory could dislodge RCB from the top two, with NRR acting as the tiebreaker if points remain level.
Key statistics
1.067
RCB's Net Run Rate
9
RCB's wins in the league stage
18
Points tally for RCB and Gujarat Titans
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 22 May 2026, 13:07 IST
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