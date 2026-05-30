Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Explosive RCB eye back-to-back titles against measured GT

There is not much separating RCB from GT. Before the Qualifier 1, which was dominated by the defending champions, the head-to-head-record stood at 4-4, including a win a piece in this year's edition.
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 09:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 May 2026, 09:32 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBGTIPL final

Follow us on :

Follow Us