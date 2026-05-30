<p>Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Gujarat Titans. </p><p>Only two teams remain after a gruelling 10-team battle across 63 days and 73 matches. The finalists of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL 2026 </a>are set to lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. </p><p>There is not much separating <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">RCB </a>from GT. Before the Qualifier 1, which was dominated by the defending champions, the head-to-head-record stood at 4-4, including a win a piece in this year's edition. Further, the two teams had identical record of 34 wins and 24 losses, making them the wto most successful teams, since 2023. </p>.IPL 2026 | RCB storm into the final by crushing GT by 92 runs in Qualifier 1.<p><strong>Opposites face-off</strong> </p><p>Yet, RCB and GT have opposite philosophies and style of play. That can be best explained through the captains -- Rajat Patidar and Shubman Gill. </p><p>RCB's Patidar has been hard hitting and explosive in the middle order. He has hammered 41 sixes in the season, reminiscent of the way his team has batted throughout the season. </p><p>With the batting line-up constituting Virat Kohli, Phil Salt earlier and Venkatesh Iyer now, Dedutt Padikkal, the captain himself, Tim David, Krunal Pandya and Jitesh Sharma, RCB's approach has been aggressive, often looking to out-bat their opponents. </p><p>Their fearless, high-risk game has given dividends more often than not. Even when under pressure, they have found ways to get out of jail. </p><p>Pitches or the quality of opposition bowlers has had little effect on the slam-ram approach and no other team has managed to go past 200 as often as they did in this edition of the IPL.</p><p>On the other hand, GT's Gill has led from the front, scoring risk-free, elegant runs. His measured and determined approach is what can define the way GT have played to make it to their third final in five years. </p><p>His opening partner Sai Sudharsan has also played beautifully. GT openers have scored just over nine an over in the Powerplay, while most teams have raced to 11 or 12 per over during the first six overs. as Jos Buttler's exploits have proven key in the middle overs. </p><p>The top-three heavy team has proven its worth with GT not having an explosive middle order like that of RCB. Washington Sundar's vital contributions in the middle order have also been useful in an event of a rare top order failure. </p>.IPL 2026 | Shubman Gill masterclass floors Rajasthan Royals .<p><strong>The bowling test</strong></p><p>However, their strength along with the top order lies in bowling. </p><p>Kagiso Rabada leads the Purple Cap chart with 28 wickets and has been ably supported by new ball partner Mohammad Siraj, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, and Prasidh Krishna in the middle overs. </p><p>The two new ball pacers have bowled the most dots, with Rabada at 165 and Siraj at 162,respectively, this season. The pressure created upfront has resulted in timely breakthroughs by Holder, Krishna and Khan in the middle and death overs. </p><p>Siraj and Rabada have used high pace combined with hard lengths to contain the batters in what has been a run-fest of a tournament. </p><p>RCB also have a dangerous bowling unit led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has 26 wickets to boast of. He has operated effectively with the experience of Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya, while Rasikh Dar has been impressive with his variations. </p><p><strong>The big game</strong></p><p>RCB chased down 206 comfortably when the two franchises faced off in the first round at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this year. GT struck back by chasing 158 with relative ease in the reverse encounter at Ahmedabad. </p><p>Meanwhile, the defending champions blew their rivals away in Dharamshala when the two teams squared in Qualifier 1. </p><p>RCB's strong batting order with immense depth will once again be challenged by the effective GT bowling. </p><p>RCB seem stronger on paper but GT have the home advantage and can produce a performance that could stop the defending champion from becoming the only third team to lift back-to-back IPL titles. </p>