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IPL 2026 | Fallen giants Mumbai Indians bank on batting firepower

For the opening slots, they have Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton, while the middle-order boasts of Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya and Sherfane Rutherford.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 18:29 IST
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Mumbai Indians
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Published 20 March 2026, 18:29 IST
Sports NewsRohit SharmaCricketMumbai IndiansIPL

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