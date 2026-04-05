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IPL 2026 | Fixing length does the trick for Rajasthan Royals spinner Ravi Bishnoi

"I had one weakness, if my length was wrong, then I was getting hit for fours and sixes," said Ravi Bishnoi.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 06:37 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 06:37 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan RoyalsRavi Bishnoi

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