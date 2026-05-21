<p>Kolkata Knight Riders kept themselves afloat in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL 2026</a> with a win in a rain-hit encounter against the hapless Mumbai Indians at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 20). </p><p>With Wednesday's result, four teams -- Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, KKR and Chennai Super Kings -- still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the final available playoffs spot. </p><p>Three teams, including <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a>, Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, have already sealed a berth in the next round. </p><p>Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals, who can reach a maximum of 14 points will have to have results go their way apart from registering an unrealistically big win to improve their Net Run Rate (NRR) are all but eliminated. </p><p>Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians, who have only four wins in 13 matches each, were the first teams to be out of reckoning for playoffs this season. </p><p>Here is what the teams in contention require to qualify for playoffs: </p>.<p>RR are the only team that have their fate in their own hands. A win against Mumbai Indians in their final league-stage match will assure them a spot in the playoffs. </p><p>RR could even make it into the top-two, provided both GT and SRH lose their final matches. </p><p>If both GT and SRH lose by 10 runs each, RR should win by 70 runs to sneak their NRR ahead for a second-place finish.</p><p>However, if the Riyan Parag-led side loses, they will then have to hope that both KKR and PBKS do not win their remaining match and hope for CSK to not win by a big margin. If RR lose by 10 runs, CSK needs to win by more than runs 25 against GT. </p><p>Every other team with a chance needs RR to lose. </p>.<p>The team that dominated the top spot for most of the season are in a similar situation to that of the team that could not register a single win in the first six matches. </p><p>If both teams win their last matches, it will come down to NRR, provided RR loses their final match. </p><p>Both teams are tied on 13 points in as many games and are separated only by NRR. PBKS have an advantage at at 0.227 to KKR's 0.011. This translates to a difference of about 51 runs. If PBKS win by 10 runs, KKR have to beat DC by 61 runs or more.</p><p>If both PBKS win and KKR lose, PBKS will go through and vice versa. However, both will be eliminated if both lose. </p>.<p>CSK need each of RR, PBKS and KKR to lose. Even if one of those teams secure a win, CSK's campaign will end. </p><p>Given other results go their way, a win will take the five-time champions to 14 points and they need to win by 25 runs over GT to exceed RR's NRR. </p><p>A defeat will end CSK's campaign, their third successive group stage exit post their title win in 2023.</p>