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IPL 2026 | Four-way battle for the remaining playoffs spot: What each team needs to do

Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, KKR and Chennai Super Kings -- still have a mathematical chance of qualifying for the final available playoffs spot.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 10:05 IST
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Rajasthan Royals

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Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders

Chennai Super Kings

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Published 21 May 2026, 10:05 IST
sportsSports NewsKKRCSKCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLPBKSRRExplainer

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