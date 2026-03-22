<p>The Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IPL">IPL</a>) has witnessed several global greats of the sport grace the field, helping teams build a legacy and entertaining fans across the last 18 years. </p><p>Some players stick around with a franchise for multiple seasons and form a bond with the team, fans and the city they represent, while others sail through multiple squads while still creating an impact. </p>.IPL 2026 | From MS Dhoni to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Here are the youngest and oldest players set to play this year.<p>The retirement or exit of these players could mark an end of an era for a team or even a league. This season sees several big players miss out after many years of their association with the cash-rich league. </p>.<p>Andre Russell had become synonymous with Kolkata Knight Riders. The giant West Indian all-rounder played for the franchise from 2014 to 2025 and won two titles with them. The bond was clear when he announced retirement following his release, saying he cannot see himself wearing any jersey other than purple. </p><p>Known for his six-hitting abilities, Russell's contributions for the KKR have been unmatched. In 133 matches, he smashed over 2,500 runs batting primarily in the back-end of the innings. He registered 12 half-centuries and over 200 sixes during his 12-year association with the team. He maintained a strike rate of 174 throughout his IPL career. </p><p>With the ball, Russell has turned matches with crucial partnership-breaking wickets and outstanding spells, especially in the death overs. He has 123 wickets to his name, including a fifer and two four-wicket hauls. </p><p>His standout season came in 2019 when he hammered over 500 runs in the season at an astonishing strike rate of 204. He also claimed 11 wickets in that year to cap off a performance that earned him the Most Valuable Player award. </p>.<p>The veteran English all-rounder represented Royal Challenger Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders after entering the IPL stage late in his career. </p><p>He played pivotal roles in CSK's title winning runs in 2021 and 2023. In 73 IPL matches, Ali scored over 1,100 runs at a strike rate of close to 140 while batting at various positions for different teams. His off-spin also gave him 41 wickets at a miserly economy of 7.23. </p>.<p>Another all-rounder, Maxwell represented several teams in the IPL. These included Punjab Kings (erstwhile Kings Eleven Punjab), Delhi Daredevils (Now Delhi Capitals), Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. </p><p>Maxwell, who has the ability to pull of matches on his own, was crippled with inconsistency throughout his IPL career. His best seasons came in 2014 with KXIP (Now PBKS), when he accumulated 552 runs at a strike rate of 187, powering the franchise to their first ever final. </p><p>However, he had a lean patch for the next five seasons, until he joined RCB in 2021. He registered another 500-run season, before continuing form with 300 and 400 seasons for the franchise. His strike rate remained unsurprisingly high during his tenure with RCB. However, the Australian had a horror show in 2024, prompting his release. An extended lean patch in 2025 for PBKS and with age catching up, Maxwell announced that he would not register for the 2026 auction. </p><p>In 141 IPL matches, Maxwell smashed over 2,800 runs at a strike rate of 155.55. His inconsistency can be seen through his average of just 24 across 13 seasons. </p>.<p>The legendary Indian off-spinner called quits following the 2025 season. Ashwin started his IPL journey with his home team CSK in 2009. After tasting success success with them in 2010 and 2011, Ashwin was with Rising Pune Super Giant in 2016 and 2017, before going on to lead PBKS in 2018 and 2019. </p><p>He then played for Rajasthan Royals for a few seasons, before returning to CSK for a final hurrah last year. </p><p>Known for his variations and guile, the veteran has bowled several match-winning and tournament defining spells, while also making worthy contributions with the bat. </p><p>Ashwin finishes with 187 wickets with a brilliant economy rate of 7.20 per over. </p>.<p>Another player who had a massive impact in the IPL, Faf du Plessis played for CSK for a long time before moving to RCB and leading the franchise for three seasons. The experienced South African has made valuable contributions at the top of the order, while also being a live-wire on the field. </p><p>In over 150 matches, du Plessis has smashed more than 4,700 runs at a strike rate of 135, including 39 half-centuries. </p>