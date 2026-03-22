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IPL 2026 | From Andre Russell to Faf du Plessis: Greats bid cash-rich league adieu

Some players stick around with a franchise for multiple seasons and form a bond with the team, fans and the city they represent.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 10:20 IST
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Andre Russell 

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Moeen Ali

Glenn Maxwell 

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R Ashwin 

Faf du Plessis 

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Published 22 March 2026, 10:20 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLFaf Du PlessisGlenn MaxwellAndre RussellAshwin

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