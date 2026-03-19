<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chennai-super-kings">Chennai Super Kings</a> have been one of the best-run franchises in the Indian Premier League and their results do the talking for them. </p><p>Under the guidance of head coach Stephen Fleming and skipper MS Dhoni, they have lifted five IPL trophies and two Champions League T20 titles. They have also made 12 playoffs in 16 IPL editions (suspended in 2016 & 17) and have played a record 10 finals. </p><p>CSK's philosophy of experience over youth and belief in a settled side have been their cornerstone of their success. However, in the recent past, their reputation as serial winners has taken a hit. </p><p>After their record-equalling fifth title in 2023, CSK failed to progress to the playoffs in back-to-back seasons for the very first time. </p><p>In 2025, despite using 22 players, the most they have shuffled since 2010, fortress Chepauk came crashing down as they suffered five consecutive home losses. And there were clear signs that their methods were past expiry date. The Super Kings realised it too. </p>.IPL is not just lucrative for players, but also pays umpires big money.<p>Injury replacements Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis and Urvil Patel showcased their promise in the limited opportunities and earned themselves a place in CSK's future plans. </p><p>Their auction strategy was also a reflection of their change in ideology, splurging Rs 14.2 crore each on youngsters Prashanth Veer and Karthik Sharma. </p><p>With Mhatre, Veer, Karthik and Brevis -- all under 23 -- expected to play a part in the campaign, the average age of CSK's first team will see a generational shift from their “Daddy’s Army” tag. </p><p>Recently, the surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium has changed from a dustbowl to a high-scoring venue and that is where CSK's strength lies: batting. </p><p>As a part of their succession plan, they signed on Sanju Samson and gave away their mainstay Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajastan Royals. </p><p>Samson, Player of the T20 World Cup, has been timing the ball like a dream and he could not have timed his success in international cricket better for CSK.</p><p>The 31-year-old will join hands with the reliable Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mhatre in CSK's new-look top order. </p><p>Brevis and the hard-hitting Shivam Dube will add further muscle to a strong-looking batting line-up. </p>.IPL 2026 | Ishan Kishan to lead SunRisers Hyderabad in Pat Cummins' absence; Abhishek Sharma named deputy .<p>The issue, however, is the bowling. The construction of the squad has come under scrutiny with a largely untested bowling attack, especially after Jadeja's move and R Ashwin's retirement. </p>.<p>Veer would have found a spot in most of the IPL teams this season, but at CSK, can he fill the massive shoes of Jadeja would be a million dollar question.</p>.<p>CSK retained the attacking Noor Ahmed and Shreyas Gopal and have also added Rahul Chahar and Akeal Hosein. But it remains to be seen how many get a look in, especially with the changed Chepauk conditions. </p>.<p>The major concern is the pace attack. Nathan Ellis, just 17 IPL games old, is likely to be CSK's go-to death bowler. Anshul Kamboj, Mukesh Choudhary and Khaleel Ahmed are yet to prove their mettle in all phases.</p>.<p>While they have overseas options in Matt Henry and Jamie Overton, they don't come with the promise of dependable commodities. </p>.<p>And finally comes the big question. Is it his last year? Some may say Dhoni is done and his physical limitations might have limited his impact, but only he knows how much he's still got to give. And if at all this is going to be the end, CSK would hope to give him a fitting farewell.</p>.<p><strong>Best finishes:</strong> Champions (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023).</p>.<p><strong>CSK squad:</strong> Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, MS Dhoni, Sanju Samson, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis, Akeal Hosein, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry, Rahul Chahar, Zak Foulkes.</p>