<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab-kings">Punjab Kings</a> delivered a batting masterclass in Mullanpur on Sunday, crushing <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lucknow-super-giants">Lucknow Super Giants</a> by 54 runs in a high-scoring <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ipl">IPL 2026</a> clash at the New PCA Cricket Stadium.</p><p>A stunning 182-run partnership between Priyansh Arya (93) and Cooper Connolly (87) powered Punjab Kings to a massive 254/7 — the highest total of the season. Their assault, featuring 16 sixes, overwhelmed the opposition bowlers.</p>.IPL 2026 | Conolly, Priyansh guide Punjab Kings to 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants.<p>In reply, Lucknow Super Giants managed 200/5, with Rishabh Pant (43), Mitchell Marsh (40), and Aiden Markram (42) offering resistance, but falling well short.</p><p>Despite the dominant win, Punjab’s fielding drew attention. Shashank Singh had a forgettable outing, dropping three catches, including a costly chance off Markram that went for six. Head coach Ricky Ponting appeared visibly frustrated on the sidelines.</p>.<p>However, the mood softened post-match. Captain Shreyas Iyer shared a light-hearted moment with Shashank, even playfully shielding him, before Ponting himself hugged the player, signaling closure.</p>.<p>With five wins in six matches, Punjab Kings sit comfortably atop the table, continuing their strong run after finishing runners-up last season.</p>