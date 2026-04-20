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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | From frustration to embrace: Ponting, Shashank, Shreyas share lovely moment

Shashank Singh had a forgettable outing, dropping three catches, including a costly chance off Markram that went for six.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 13:14 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 13:14 IST
Indian Premier LeagueRicky PontingShreyas IyerPunjab KingsLucknow Super Giants

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