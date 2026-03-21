<p>The Indian Premier League (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=IPL">IPL</a>) is a stage where young talent go shoulder-to-shoulder with legends of the sport. </p><p>With the motive "Where talent meets opportunity", the IPL has made unknown faces into superstars of Indian cricket, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and even <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Virat%20Kohli">Virat Kohli</a> evolving amid pressure and experience from the cash-rich league. The gap between the senior most player and the junior most is almost 30 years this season. </p><p>Here is a look at the youngest and oldest players that are set to take the field from March 28.</p><p><strong>Youngest players:</strong></p>.<p>Last year, Sooryavanshi stunned everyone with his extraordinary hitting ability at the age of just 14 years. From his first-ball six to a phenomenal century against Gujarat Giants, the southpaw provided Rajasthan Royals brisk starts at the top of the order. </p><p>Entering the tournament with a year of experience, including winning the Under-19 World Cup, eyes will be on the youngster on how he would go about in his second season. </p>.<p>The opener from Mumbai proved to be an excellent replacement for Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in the previous season. He announced his arrival with a blazing knock of 94 against the eventual champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. </p><p>He also became the Under-19 World Cup winning captain earlier this year and comes with a baggage of expectations in his second season. </p>.<p>The 18-year-old Maharashtra-based cricketer got his first IPL contract from the Delhi Capitals. He is an attacking left-handed batter. A relatively unknown face, it is to be seen if the player gets a chance in a strong DC lineup. </p>.<p>Roped in by Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Satvik Deswal is another exciting young left-arm spinner. He was previously a net bowler for the same franchise. He has played 10 matches in the Puducherry Premier League, claiming 14 wickets. </p>.<p>Another star from the Under-19 World Cup, the middle-order batter was acquired by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He also slammed a century after at top-order collapse against hosts Zimbabwe in the tournament that India went on to win. </p>.<p><strong>Oldest players</strong></p>.<p>The legendary Indian and Chennai Super Kings captain returns for yet another IPL season. He is one of the only four players who have featured in all seasons since 2008. </p><p>The five-time IPL winning captain, who stepped down from leadership duties in 2024, had to lead for most part of 2025 due to Gaikwad's injury. In what is touted to be his final season, Dhoni will want to sign off on a high after a shocker of a season last year. </p>.<p>Another legend in his own right, Rohit Sharma, who led the Mumbai Indians to five trophies, will play under Hardik Pandya this season. </p><p>The 'poster boy' of the franchise spent most of last season playing as in Impact Player and had one of his better seasons with the bat in the league. This year, however, the team has given hints that the veteran will have a larger role to play on the field. </p>.<p>The Kolkata Knight Riders superstar returns for yet another season in the IPL. The mystery spinner, who made his debut for the franchise in 2012, is on the cusp of 200 IPL wickets. </p><p>With pace bowling dwindling in the Knight Riders' camp, Narine's role along with fellow spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be key for the team's fortunes yet again. The out of the two times that the all-rounder has won the Most Valuable Player award, his team has gone on to win the championship twice. </p> .<p>Ajinkya Rahane is set to lead KKR yet again. With over 5,000 runs and close to 200 matches, former India captain comes with vast experience. </p><p>Rahane will want to change the team's fortunes after a disappointing run as the defending champions last season. The top-order batter personally had a great season with the bat, finishing as the top-scorer of KKR in 2025. </p>.<p>Another veteran who has been around since the first season, Ishant Sharma is set to represent Gujarat Titans. </p><p>The pacer still has the ability to hit 140 kmph and swing the ball both ways. He was used as an impact player in most matches last season, and would not be a surprise if he creates an impact yet again. </p>.<p>After 18 years of trying, Kohli finally won the IPL title with RCB for the first time in 2025. The "run machine" has smashed over 600 runs in each of the last three seasons and enters this year on the back of a stellar international run. </p><p>Kohli, who has been with RCB since 2008, is the highest scorer in IPL history with 8,500 runs. He has evolved his game into a more aggressive approach in the last few seasons, batting at the top of the order. </p>