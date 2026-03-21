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IPL 2026 | From MS Dhoni to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Here are the youngest and oldest players set to play this year

The IPL has made unknown faces into superstars of Indian cricket, with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and even Virat Kohli evolving amid pressure and experience from the cash-rich league.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 06:31 IST
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi- 15 years

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Ayush Mhatre- 18 years

Sahil Parikh- 18 years

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Satvik Deswal- 18 years

Vihaan Malhotra- 18 years

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MS Dhoni- 44 years

Rohit Sharma- 38 years

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Sunil Narine- 37 years

Ajinkya Rahane- 37 years

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Ishant Sharma- 37 years

Virat Kohli- 37 years

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Published 21 March 2026, 06:31 IST
Sports NewsVirat KohliCricketIPLMS Dhonivaibhav sooryanshi

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