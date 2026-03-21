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IPL 2026 | From Travis Head to Jacob Bethell: Exciting overseas players to watch out for

This season, too, there are exciting overseas players who could set the league on fire.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 09:32 IST
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Noor Ahmad: CSK

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Shimron Hetmyer: RR

Sunil Narine: KKR

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Nicholas Pooran: LSG

Travis Head: SRH

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Tristan Subbs: DC

Will Jacks: MI

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Glenn Phillips: GT 

Marco Jansen: PBKS

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Jacob Bethell: RCB

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Published 21 March 2026, 09:32 IST
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