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IPL 2026| From Vijay Mallya to Birla: How ownership of RCB has changed over the years

The all-cash deal will see the consortium acquire a 100 per cent stake from existing owners United Spirits Limited (USL), a subsidiary of Britain's Diageo Group.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 05:26 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 05:26 IST
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