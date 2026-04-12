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IPL 2026 | Gill, Buttler, Prasidh guide GT to 7-wicket win over LSG

The duo shared 85 runs for the second wicket off just 58 balls and took the attack to the opposition bowlers.
Last Updated : 12 April 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 12 April 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsSports NewsCricketIndian Premier League

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