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IPL 2026 | GT beat PBKS by four wickets

Sent in to bat, PBKS were reduced to 47 for 5 in the ninth over but Suryansh Shedge (57) steadied the ship with a 79-run stand off 44 balls with Marcus Stoinis (40).
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 18:10 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 18:10 IST
Sports NewsCricketGujarat TitansIPLPunjab Kings

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