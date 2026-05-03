<p>Ahmedabad: Opener Sai Sudharsan compiled a 41-ball 57 as Gujarat Titans defeated table-toppers <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab-kings">Punjab Kings</a> by four wickets in their IPL match here on Sunday.</p>.<p>Sent in to bat, PBKS were reduced to 47 for 5 in the ninth over but Suryansh Shedge (57) steadied the ship with a 79-run stand off 44 balls with Marcus Stoinis (40).</p>.<p>However, once they departed, Punjab couldn't get the momentum in the death overs, managing a modest 163 for nine.</p>.IPL 2026 | GT bowlers set up four-wicket win against RCB .<p>In reply, Sudharsan set the platform with a 41-ball innings, while Jos Buttler (26) and Washington Sundar (40) also contributed as GT scored 167 for 6 in 19.5 overs.</p>.<p>Arshdeep Singh (2/24) and Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/31) took two wickets each for PBKS.</p>.<p><strong>Brief Score</strong> </p><p><strong>PBKS</strong>: 162 for 9 in 20 overs (Suryansh Shedge 57; Jason Holder 4/24).</p>.<p><strong>GT</strong>: 167 for 9 in 19.5 overs (Sai Sudharsan 57; Arshdeep Singh 2/24, Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/31). </p>