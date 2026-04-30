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IPL 2026 | GT bowlers set up four-wicket win against RCB

RCB tried to apply pressure as Romario Shephard picked the wickets of Washington Sundar and Shahrukh Khan.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 18:01 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 18:01 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRCBGT

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