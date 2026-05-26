<p>Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the all important toss and elected to field against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb">Royal Challengers Bengaluru</a> in the Qualifier 1 at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharamshala">Dharamshala </a>on Tuesday. </p><p>GT made one change in their Playing 11, with Kulwant Khejroliya set to play his first match of the season in place of Arshad Khan. </p><p>"We're gonna bowl first. It looks like a good wicket, you know, but we have seen and in this ground particularly, there is a bit of dew in the second innings, so it's always good to have a total on the board and a big win and then try to chase it down. I think, this match is all about taking the equation out of the game," Gill said at the toss. </p><p>Gill said that his experience of playing at the HPCA Stadium in age-group cricket could come in handy. </p>.IPL 2026 | RCB vs GT Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Venkatesh Iyer departs as Titans make early inroads .<p>"We have been playing some really good cricket and hopefully we'll continue to do so. I've played a lot here in the under 14, under 16 days. I've spent quite a bit of time here, so yeah, hopefully it's gonna be a good use of us. And yes, it is one of the prettiest grounds, in the world. We have one change. Kulwant comes in in place of Arshad Khan," the GT captain added. </p><p>Meanwhile, RCB captain Rajat Patidar said it was a good pitch to bat on and could remain the same for the entirety of the match, adding that they are taking one game at a time and not thinking about the final. </p><p>"I think, to be honest, the wicket looks pretty good. It's pretty hard. It will come nicely on the bat, so I think it will not change in 40 overs. So we'll try to put a good total on the board and keep them under pressure. I think the first qualifier game is, I think it's a nice game to go straight in the final after winning this game, but we are just taking this one game at a time," Patidar said. </p><p>RCB, too, made one change, bringing in pacer Jacob Duffy in place of all-rounder Romario Shephard. </p><p>"I think we've played good cricket and we are just focusing more on our strength, rather than focusing more on the opposition. So yeah, focusing more on the strength is our motto this year. I think the surface looks pretty good. It's pretty hard. There's no grass cover on it, I think so. It will be nice to bat on," Patidar said. </p><p><strong>RCB Playing 11 : </strong> Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar</p><p><strong>RCB Impact Sub options: </strong>Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox</p><p><strong>GT Playing 11:</strong> Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Nishant Sindhu, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna</p><p><strong>GT Impact Sub options:</strong> Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Sai Kishore</p>