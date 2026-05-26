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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | GT win toss, elect to bowl against RCB in Qualifier 1

GT made one change in their Playing 11, with Kulwant Khejroliya set to play his first match of the season in place of Arshad Khan.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:57 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:57 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketIPLRCBGTRajat Patidar

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