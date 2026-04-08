Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by one run in a thriller

But thereafter, none of the DC batters could produce substantial scores before David Miller's unbeaten 20-ball 41 kept them in the hunt till the last ball.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 18:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 April 2026, 18:24 IST
Sports NewsCricketGujarat TitansIPLDelhi Capitals

Follow us on :

Follow Us