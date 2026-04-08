<p>New Delhi: Gujarat Titans beat Delhi Capitals by one run despite KL Rahul's heroic 92 off 52 balls in an Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday. </p><p>Needing two off two balls to reach the victory target of 211, David Miller had a brain-fade moment when he refused a single of the penultimate delivery from Prasidh Krishna and then missed the last delivery with Kuldeep Yadav failing to beat Jos Buttler's direct throw.</p>.IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s new normal: Even Bumrah not spared if the ball is there to be hit.<p>Shubman Gill led from the front with a belligerent half-century to help GT post 210 for four..</p>.<p>Besides Gill (70 off 45 balls; 4x4s, 5x6s), Jos Buttler also chipped in with an aggressive 52 off 27 deliveries while Washington Sundar made a fiery 55 off 32 balls after the Capitals opted to bowl.</p>.<p>For DC, Mukesh Kumar (2/55) and Lungi Ngidi (1/24) were the pick of the bowlers.</p>.<p>Chasing, Rahul's knock went in vain but his 76-run opening partnership in 8.1 overs with Pathum Nissanka (41 off 24) gave momentum to DC's chase.</p>.<p>But thereafter, none of the DC batters could produce substantial scores before David Miller's unbeaten 20-ball 41 kept them in the hunt till the last ball.</p>.<p>Rashid Khan (3/17) was the pick of the bowlers for GT.</p>.<p>Gujarat Titans: 210 for 4 in 20 overs (Shubman Gill 70, Washington Sundar 55, Jos Buttler 52; Mukesh Kumar 2/55, Lungi Ngidi 1/24).</p>.<p>Delhi Capitals: 209 for 8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 92, Pathum Nissanka 41, David Miller 41 not out; Rashid Khan 3/17). </p>