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IPL 2026 | Gujarat Titans beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets

Chasing a below par total, Gill set the tone from the outset, striking three boundaries, including a pristine straight drive, and a six in the first three overs.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 18:21 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 18:21 IST
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