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IPL 2026 | Gujarat Titans crush Sunrisers Hyderabad by 82 runs to top points table

Chasing 169, SRH collapsed to 60 for seven courtesy Rabada's exploits with the new ball and Holder's inroads post the powerplay.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 18:34 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 18:34 IST
sportsCricketGujarat TitansSunrisers Hyderabad

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