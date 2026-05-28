IPL 2026 | Gujarat Titans look to negate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi threat

<p>How do we stop this freak force of nature called Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? That’s the puzzle Gujarat Titans’ potent but smarting bowling attack will need to solve against an inspired Rajasthan Royals if they are to make their second life count in Qualifier 2 here on Friday.</p>.<p>Ever since its inception in 2008, the IPL has been a platform for unheralded young talents to make a mark, with many graduating to don the national colours with distinction. But seldom has it seen a precocious one like Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old dismantling some of the best bowlers in the business with the nonchalance of a seasoned veteran.</p>.IPL 2026| Can't reveal that plans we’ve made for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Parthiv Patel.<p>His gobsmacking 29-ball 97 assault on Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday at the Mullanpur Stadium, where he missed out on breaking Chris Gayle’s record for the fastest hundred (30 balls), was simply breathtaking to say the least. The innate ability to pick the lengths so early, the youthful bravado to keep going for sixes at the rate of knots — he smacked 12 of them — the cold, calculated aggression… Sooryavanshi is playing cricket light years beyond his age in just his sophomore IPL season.</p>.<p>As surreal as it may sound, school kid Sooryavanshi has shouldered the batting responsibilities of 2008 champions majorly, scoring 680 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 242.86, smashing an IPL single-season record of 65 sixes and 55 boundaries. In the top-10 run-makers list this season, the next best strike rate is 204.72 by Abhishek Sharma, the yawning gap showing the level Sooryavanshi has been operating at.</p>.<p>When he’s on song, especially on flat tracks like Mullanpur, there’s very little one can do to contain him. Ask Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Josh Hazlewood, Cummins or even GT’s Kagiso Rabada — all of whom have been at the receiving end of his bludgeoning sword. Sheer pace and sweet chin music don’t ruffle him; in fact, he loves them.</p>.<p>However, Gujarat, smarting from the 92-run pasting against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Qualifier 1, will be aware that Rajasthan’s batting wears a thin look beyond Sooryavanshi. Apart from the teenager, only Dhruv Jurel (508) has looked comfortable, with the rest blowing hot and cold. Yes, Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 426 runs, but he’s mostly been a spectator to Sooryavanshi’s wondrous works, and in the time he’s been at the crease, he’s often struggled to middle the ball. And, GT have a potent attack comprising Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Rashid Khan to exploit it.</p>.<p>Having said that, Gujarat have their own weaknesses and they need to fix them instantly on Friday, else kiss goodbye to a second title hope. Firstly, is their over-reliance on the top three comprising Sai Sudharsan (652), Shubman Gill (618) and Jos Buttler (498). The trio has done the bulk of the scoring and even if two of them fail, GT stands exposed, like against RCB. Middle-order batters like Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia and Jason Holder need to step it up.</p>.<p>Secondly, it’s their fielding. GT aren’t the most athletic unit but what is hurting them more is the dropped catches. Rabada grassed Rajat Patidar on 21 in the Qualifier and the RCB skipper made them pay dearly with a 33-ball 93 not out. During the game there were many lapses on the field and the frustration was evident on skipper Gill’s face. </p>.IPL 2026 | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 97 powers Rajasthan Royals into Qualifier 2.<p>The stage is set nicely for another batting explosion. Will a supremely confident Sooryavanshi steal the show again? Can GT, who are a better collective unit, quell that raging storm that’s swept the cricketing world? Friday night will answer that.</p>