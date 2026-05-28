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IPL 2026 | Gujarat Titans look to negate Vaibhav Sooryavanshi threat

As surreal as it may sound, school kid Sooryavanshi has shouldered the batting responsibilities of 2008 champions majorly, scoring 680 runs at an astonishing strike rate of 242.86
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 19:06 IST
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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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Published 28 May 2026, 19:06 IST
Sports NewsCricketGujarat TitansIPLRajasthan RoyalsVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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