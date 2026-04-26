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IPL 2026 | Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill admits one 'problem' after win over CSK

Gill admitted that "finishing an innings" has been a problem and his side will need to improve on that aspect of the game going ahead.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 15:35 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 15:35 IST
sportsChennai Super KingsCricketGujarat TitansIPL

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