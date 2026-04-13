<p>The venue Indian Premier League (IPL) home-and-away ties between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings has been swapped.</p><p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) cited municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat on April 26 as the reason for revising the schedule of the matches to be held on April 26 and May 21.</p><p>The afternoon match between GT and CSK, originally slated to be played in Ahmedabad on April 26, will now be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, starting at 3.30 PM IST.</p>.'Just wanted to...': Sanju Samson on overcoming his slump with a century.<p>Accordingly, the return fixture between CSK and GT, scheduled for May 21 in the evening, has been shifted to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, with the match set to begin at 7.30 PM IST.</p><p>"The change has been necessitated in view of the municipal corporation elections in Ahmedabad and other parts of Gujarat scheduled on April 26, 2026," the BCCI said in a release.</p><p>(With inputs from agencies)</p>