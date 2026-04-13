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IPL 2026 | Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings venue changed : Here is the reason

The GT vs CSK fixture which was supposed to be played on April 26 at Ahmedabad will take place in Chennai while the reverse fixture will now be played at Ahmedabad.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 13:44 IST
Chennai Super KingsCricketIndian Premier LeagueGujarat TitansIPL

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