<p>Gujarat Titans' captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl against<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rcb"> Royal Challengers Bengaluru </a>at the Narendra Modi Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ahmedabad">Ahmedabad </a>on Thursday. </p><p>The hosts, coming off a win against Chennai Super Kings, did not make any changes to the playing 11, keeping pacer Prasidh Krishna out for another match. </p><p>"We are going to bowl first. The surface gives swing in the first 4-5 overs. Want to chase in case there is dew. These two games will determine how far we go in the tournament. They are playing some good cricket, they are the defending champions. The mood is nice and light. It's about having the right attitude. Same team as the last game," Gill said. </p>.IPL 2026 | GT vs RCB Live Updates: Gujarat Titans win toss, opt to bowl.<p>Meanwhile, RCB, too, found no reasons to make changes in their combination after humiliating Delhi Capitals a few days ago. </p><p>"We were looking to field first. I don't think the grass cover will help much. Hope we put up a good total on the board. The way we played the first half of IPL, that was good to see. It's a positive sign for us, we are looking forward to it. We're playing with the same team," Patidar said.</p><p><strong>RCB playing 11:</strong> Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood</p><p>RCB impact player options: Rasikh Dar, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer</p><p><strong>GT playing 11:</strong> Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(w), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar</p><p>GT impact sub options: Rahul Tewatia, Glenn Phillips, Anuj Rawat, Nishant Sindhu, Kulwant Khejroliya</p>