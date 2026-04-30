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IPL 2026 | Gujarat Titans win toss, ask RCB to bat

The hosts, coming off a win against Chennai Super Kings, did not make any changes to the playing 11, keeping pacer Prasidh Krishna out for another match.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 13:45 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 13:45 IST
Sports NewsShubman GillCricketIPLRCBGTRajat Patidar

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