<p>New Delhi: Delhi Capitals skipper Axar Patel won the toss and opted to bowl against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mi">Mumbai Indians </a>in the IPL here on Saturday.</p>.<p>For the five-time champions Mumbai Indians, skipper Hardik Pandya was indisposed and in his absence Suryakumar Yadav was named the skipper.</p>.<p>"Hardik Pandya is unwell and hence will not be taking the field today. Suryakumar Yadav, will be the captain today," MI said in a statement.</p>.IPL 2026 | Virat Kohli responds to trolls who call him 'overseas' player.<p>In Hardik's absence, MI made a few changes to their lineup with Deepak Chahar coming in for the star all-rounder.</p>.<p>The five-time champions also brought in Corbin Bosch and Mitchell Santner, replacing Trent Boult and Allah Ghazanfar in the lineup.</p>.<p>Delhi Capitals went unchanged.</p>.<p>Teams: Delhi Capitals: KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Vipraj Nigam, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar.</p>.<p>Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah. </p>