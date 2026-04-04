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IPL 2026 | Hardik Pandya misses out; Suryakumar Yadav to lead MI as DC opt to bowl

In Hardik's absence, MI made a few changes to their lineup with Deepak Chahar coming in for the star all-rounder.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 10:32 IST
Sports NewsCricketMumbai IndiansIPLDelhi Capitals

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