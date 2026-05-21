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Homesportscricket

IPL 2026 | Hardik Pandya pays the price for breaching Code of Conduct

The Mumbai Indians skipper has been fined 10 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for abuse of cricket equipment.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 06:45 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 06:45 IST
Sports NewsCricketHardik PandyaMumbai IndiansIndian Premier LeagueIPL

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