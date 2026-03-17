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IPL 2026 | Harshit Rana set to miss most of season with knee injury

KKR will begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians in an away fixture on March 29.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 05:46 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 05:46 IST
Sports NewsKolkata Knight RidersCricketIndian Premier LeagueIPLBCCIharshit rana

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