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IPL 2026 | Hinge, Hussain and Kishan shine as Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs

Earlier, Kishan played an instrumental role in lifting the SRH side who lost Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (18) early.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 18:23 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 18:23 IST
Sports NewsCricketIPLRajasthan RoyalsSunrisers Hyderabad

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