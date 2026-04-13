<p>Hyderabad: Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain took four wickets each after Ishan Kishan’s quickfire 91 as Sunrisers Hyderabad crushed Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Monday. Chasing 217, RR slipped to 9 for five inside first three overs and eventually finished at 159 in 19 overs, with Donovan Ferreira (69) and Ravindra Jadeja (45) putting on a 118-run sixth-wicket stand.</p>.<p>Earlier, Kishan played an instrumental role in lifting the SRH side who lost Abhishek Sharma (0) and Travis Head (18) early.</p>.IPL 2026 | BCCI anti-corruption unit showcauses Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder.<p>Kishan clobbered eight fours and six sixes to make 91 off only 44 balls as SRH made 216 for six.</p>.<p>SRH were also bolstered by Heinrich Klaasen's 26-ball 40, a quickfire 28 from Nitish Kumar Reddy and Salil Arora's 13-ball 24 not out.</p>.<p>Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad: 216 for 6 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 91, Heinrich Klaasen 40; Jofra Archer 2/37) beat Rajasthan Royals 159 in 19 overs (Donovan Ferreira 69, Ravindra Jadeja 45; Praful Hinge 4/34, Sakib Hussain 4/24) by 57 runs. </p>